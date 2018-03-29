Unemployed man wins huge lottery, reveals he had broken up with girlfriend recently

A Briton won a staggering 9.3 million pounds in a Saturday night lottery last week. While he is way too busy celebrating, his remarkable change of fortune may well put a gloom over his former girlfriend as the couple had parted ways just weeks before.

Paul Long, 55, won The National Lottery which saw him becoming an overnight millionaire. His photos splashed across UK newspapers - beaming from ear to ear and celebrating with a bottle of champagne, a bottle of beer and then a cup of tea. Long told members of the press that winning the lottery can go a long way in mending his broken heart. "I have to admit it's been a crazy few days and it's only been in the last 24 hours that I have dared to believe it's real," he told The Mirror, adding that he had been with his former girlfriend the day he won. "We had split up amicably."

Long's former love - Julie West - was also interviewed and she said she was happy for him, even though she reportedly did appear a little gloomy. West, 52, however may have some reason to cheer as Long has said he may take her on a holiday or a dinner with the winnings.

For now, he has put up an initial deposit on a Ford EcoSport car. After all, Long did work at a Ford plant for over a decade before he had to quit due to health-related reasons. Now, he not only plans to replace his ageing Ford Fiesta car but also plans to secure the future of his children and help out friends and close relatives. "I'm just a normal guy, I don't want a Lamborghini. I would never buy something like a £100,000 car because that's just not who I am," he said. "My kids will all be secure for life and I can also help out friends, whether that's a little cash boost, a holiday, to take in a show or just enjoy a posh meal."