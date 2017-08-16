close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

United Kingdom police arrest man over model kidnapped in Italy

British police said on Wednesday they had arrested the brother of a man suspected of abducting a British model in Milan and threatening to auction her online unless a ransom was paid.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 22:32

London: British police said on Wednesday they had arrested the brother of a man suspected of abducting a British model in Milan and threatening to auction her online unless a ransom was paid.

Model Chloe Ayling told Italian police she had been held captive for six days after being lured to a photo shoot in Italy last month where she was kidnapped. 

Italian police said they had arrested the alleged kidnapper Lukasz Pawel Herba, a British resident born in Poland, and he had confessed to being involved in a plot.

Britain`s National Crime Agency said on Wednesday officers had detained his brother, Michal Konrad Herba, 36, in the Tividale area of Birmingham, central England on a European arrest warrant issued by Italian authorities.

He is due to appear at London`s Westminster Magistrates Court on Aug. 17.

Ayling told police that when she arrived at the studio for the Milan photo shoot, she was drugged, gagged, bound, stuffed into a bag, put into the boot of a car and driven to a village near Turin in northwest Italy.

Her lawyer said the plot was to sell the model for sex in an online auction unless a $300,000 ransom was paid.

Lukasz Herba told police he freed her and handed her to the British consulate after the group became aware she had a young child, according to documents outlining his testimony.

Ayling has given a number of TV and press interviews since returning to Britain to give details of her abduction and respond to critics who have voiced doubts about its veracity.

TAGS

BritainUnited KingdomBritish policeMilanChloe AylingLukasz Pawel

From Zee News

Rajasthan

Two ex-BJP MLAs join Congress in Rajasthan

PM Narendra Modi meets all-women crew of Indian Navy to sail around globe
India

PM Narendra Modi meets all-women crew of Indian Navy to sai...

South African police confirm Grace Mugabe remains in the country
AfricaWorld

South African police confirm Grace Mugabe remains in the co...

AfricaWorld

Kenya's defeated Odinga to take poll dispute to top co...

Former presidents Bush condemn bigotry, anti-Semitism
World

Former presidents Bush condemn bigotry, anti-Semitism

Flood situation remains grim in Assam, Bihar, North Bengal; death toll goes up, thousands affected
AssamBiharIndia

Flood situation remains grim in Assam, Bihar, North Bengal;...

Sohail Mahmood assumes charge as Pakistan&#039;s High Commissioner to India
Asia

Sohail Mahmood assumes charge as Pakistan's High Commi...

India

Opposition, activists slam probe panel report on Rohith Vem...

India

Crew of all-women naval expedition meets PM Modi

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India