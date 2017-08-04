close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres to make first visit to Israel, Palestinian territories

Israel`s UN Ambassador Danny Danon said the visit will allow UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to "build a relationship" with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that he will also hold meetings with the Israeli President and defense minister.  

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 09:47

United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will pay his first visit since taking the UN helm to Israel and to the Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip, at the end of the month, diplomats said Thursday.

The UN chief will hold talks with Israeli leaders, travel to Ramallah to meet Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and to the Gaza Strip, where the United Nations runs a major Palestinian aid program, during the three-day visit beginning August 28.

Israel`s UN Ambassador Danny Danon said the visit will allow Guterres to "build a relationship" with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that he will also hold meetings with the Israeli President and defense minister.

"We are very happy about this visit," Danon told AFP. 

"It`s a great opportunity for the secretary-general to experience Israel, to meet the leaders of Israel and to understand the challenges that Israel faces day-in and day-out."

The Israeli government will discuss strengthening the mission of the UN interim force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), said Danon, following a series of skirmishes along the UN-monitored demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon.

The visit comes as diplomatic efforts to revive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks appear deadlocked.

Guterres, a former prime minister of Portugal, "is experienced. He has been to Israel in the past. He knows the complexity of the issues. He is not someone who comes to our region and has no clue about what is happening," said Danon. 

Relations between the United Nations and Israel have been tense over the expansion of Jewish settlements, which the world body has condemned as illegal.

Since taking over from Ban Ki-moon on January 1, Guterres has been cautious in his approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, partly in response to US accusations that the United Nations was biased against Israel.

In March, the UN chief demanded that a report by a UN body be withdrawn after it accused Israel of imposing an apartheid system on the Palestinians.

Guterres had initially distanced himself from the report, but the United States insisted that it be withdrawn altogether. 

During the recent flareup of violence in Jerusalem, Guterres called for de-escalation and respect for the status quo at holy sites after Israel installed metal detectors at the Haram al-Sharif mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount.

TAGS

UNSecretary General Antonio GuterresIsraelPalestineVisitPalestinian leader Mahmoud AbbasUN Ambassador Danny DanonPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

From Zee News

Madhya Pradesh: Class V student runs library in slum, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers her financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh
India

Madhya Pradesh: Class V student runs library in slum, CM Sh...

&#039;Pakistan murdabad&#039; slogans raised as Army Major Kamlesh Pandey&#039;s mortal remains reach Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand

'Pakistan murdabad' slogans raised as Army Major...

Donald Trump to go on two-week working vacation: White House
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump to go on two-week working vacation: White Hous...

AmericasWorld

Indiana soldier among 2 killed in Afghanistan attack

3 Indian-Americans appointed in key US government positions
AmericasWorld

3 Indian-Americans appointed in key US government positions

Samsung Leader 8: All you need to know about the high-end flip phone
Mobiles

Samsung Leader 8: All you need to know about the high-end f...

EuropeWorld

Air France expands no-fly zone around North Korea

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 up for pre-order: Here&#039;s how to book
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 up for pre-order: He...

AmericasWorld

Two dead in natural gas explosion at US school

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India