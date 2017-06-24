close
United Nations chief condemns separate bomb attacks in Pakistan

Dozens of people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the two separate attacks.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 09:57

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the twin bombings at a market place in Pakistan's northwest tribal region and the suicide attack in Balochistan, calling for the perpetrators of the attacks to be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General "condemns" the twin bombing in Parachinar and the suicide attack at a checkpoint in Quetta, a statement issued by his spokesperson said.

"He hopes those responsible for these crimes will be swiftly brought to justice," the statement said.

Dozens of people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the two separate attacks.

 Early on Friday, a bomb attack took place in Quetta in Pakistan's southwest while in the afternoon, deadly blasts hit a market in Parachinar.

Guterres extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He also expressed his solidarity with the people and government of Pakistan and its efforts in fighting terrorism and violent extremism. 

TAGS

United NationsUN Secretary-GeneralAntonio GuterresPakistanBalochistanParachinarQuetta

