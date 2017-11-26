United Nations getting ready for new peace talks on Syria

Geneva: The office of the UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura on Saturday issued a latest statement here, showing that they are getting ready for the new round of the intra-Syrian peace talk which is expected to kick off next Monday.

The statement said that the special envoy takes note of the conclusion of the just closed expanded opposition conference hosted and facilitated very effectively by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, and confirms that he will be inviting the Syrian opposition delegation to Geneva, Xinhua news agency reported.

"He notes the broad and inclusive participation in this conference, including all opposition components identified in the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and a wide range of others from both inside and outside of Syria, including independents and female participants," the statement said.

The statement said that the UN envoy also "notes the unequivocal rejection of terrorism and the affirmation that the solution to the crisis is political".

According to his office, the UN envoy "takes particular note of the fact that a negotiating team has been announced that is tasked to negotiate in Geneva without any preconditions, and that the implementation of relevant United Nations resolutions is regarded as the sole reference for the negotiation".

The upcoming new round of the Geneva talks will take place just days after the leaders of Iran, Turkey and Russia met in the Russian resort city of Sochi, where they supported a comprehensive dialogue for Syria.

The meeting would also come after the opposition groups agreed on unifying a delegation to the fresh talks, which marks the first time for the political opposition groups to unify a delegation to the internationally-backed talks.