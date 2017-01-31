United States not building arms depot in Philippines: Ambassador
Manila: The US ambassador says the United States is not building any weapons depot anywhere in the Philippines, reacting to President Rodrigo Duterte's threat to abrogate a 2014 defense pact that allows US forces to temporarily station in designated Philippine camps if depots were built in them.
Ambassador Sung Kim said Tuesday "perhaps some misinformation" was given to Duterte that made him express concern.
Duterte on Sunday identified three areas where U.S. forces were supposedly bringing in armaments, including the western Philippine province of Palawan, which faces the disputed South China Sea.
He said he would not allow the Americans to store weapons in local camps under the two countries' defense pact because the Philippines may get entangled if fighting erupts between China and the US.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!