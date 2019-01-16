United States police arrest journalist working for Iran's state TV: Press TV

US police have arrested an American-born journalist working for Iran`s English-language Press TV on unspecified charges, the state-run broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

"Marziyeh Hashemi was arrested in St. Louis and sent to custody in Washington DC although no formal charges have been pressed against her," it said. "She was detained at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Sunday, and has now been transferred by the FBI to a detention facility," Press TV said. Hashemi was in the United States to visit her family, the broadcaster said.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials were not immediately available for comment.