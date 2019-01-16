हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Journalist arrest

United States police arrest journalist working for Iran's state TV: Press TV

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials were not immediately available for comment.

United States police arrest journalist working for Iran&#039;s state TV: Press TV
Representational image

US police have arrested an American-born journalist working for Iran`s English-language Press TV on unspecified charges, the state-run broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

"Marziyeh Hashemi was arrested in St. Louis and sent to custody in Washington DC although no formal charges have been pressed against her," it said. "She was detained at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Sunday, and has now been transferred by the FBI to a detention facility," Press TV said. Hashemi was in the United States to visit her family, the broadcaster said.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials were not immediately available for comment.

Tags:
Journalist arrestFederal Bureau of InvestigationMarziyeh Hashemi

Must Watch