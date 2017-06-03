United States showing signs of unleashing nuclear war: North Korea

Pyongyang: North Korea has slammed the United States` successful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) interceptor system test, dubbing it as 'a serious military provocation'.

"This is just a serious military provocation that brings to light the U.S. imperialists` wild ambition for igniting a nuclear war. Such risky act is a sign that their preparations for unleashing a nuclear war against the DPRK (North Korea) have reached the final phase," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted a spokesman for the Strategic Force of the Korean People`s Army as saying on Friday.

The spokesperson added that such acts prove that Pyongyang`s step for bolstering the nuclear force for `self-defence` is entirely just.

The spokesperson also said that the U.S. is `sadly mistaken` if it thinks that such missile interception system can prevent nuclear strikes by the Strategic Force of the KPA.

"The last-ditch gambling of the Trump administration for a nuclear war will only bring earlier the day when the U.S. mainland will turn into ashes," said the spokesperson.

Pyongyang`s response came after the Pentagon on Tuesday successfully shot down a mock nuclear warhead simulating the speed and range of a potential North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

This was Pentagon's first ICBM interceptor system test in the last three years. Prior to this, the system has carried out successful intercepts in nine out of 17 attempts dating back to 1999. The most recent test was in 2014.