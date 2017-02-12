United States, South Korea agree to explore all options on North Korea: Blue House
Reuters | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 09:55
Seoul: South Korea and the United States agreed to explore all possible options to rein in North Korean provocations during a phone call between U.S.
National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and his South Korean counterpart Kim Kwan-jin, South Korea`s presidential Blue House said.
Flynn had requested the call with Kim after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile early on Sunday, the Blue House said in a statement.
