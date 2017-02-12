close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

»
﻿

United States, South Korea agree to explore all options on North Korea: Blue House

Reuters | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 09:55

Seoul: South Korea and the United States agreed to explore all possible options to rein in North Korean provocations during a phone call between U.S. 

National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and his South Korean counterpart Kim Kwan-jin, South Korea`s presidential Blue House said.

Flynn had requested the call with Kim after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile early on Sunday, the Blue House said in a statement.

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 09:55

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.