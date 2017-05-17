close
United States to renew sanctions waivers on Iran: Officials

The administration of President Donald Trump on Wednesday will extend sanctions relief on Iran that was called for under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, two U.S. officials told Reuters.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 20:40

Washington: The administration of President Donald Trump on Wednesday will extend sanctions relief on Iran that was called for under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, two U.S. officials told Reuters.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the administration would formally announce that it was renewing sanctions waivers that were granted to Iran as part of the deal under which Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear program. A State Department spokesman declined comment on the matter.

United StatesDonald TrumpWashingtonIranIran nuclear deal

