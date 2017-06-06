close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

United States urges China to free activists who probed Ivanka Trump's shoe factory

The United States has called upon China to release three activists detained for investigating conditions at factories manufacturing shoes under the brand name of U.S. President's daughter Ivanka Trump.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 23:59
United States urges China to free activists who probed Ivanka Trump&#039;s shoe factory

Shanghai: The United States has called upon China to release three activists detained for investigating conditions at factories manufacturing shoes under the brand name of U.S. President's daughter Ivanka Trump.

On Monday, Alicia Edwards, a deputy State Department spokeswoman, said that such labor activists can help American companies find abuses in the factories that make their products or parts, reports the New York Times.

"We urge China to release them immediately and otherwise afford them the judicial and fair trial protections to which they are entitled," she said.

According to the Guardian, the three activists were preparing to issue a report accusing factories that make shoes for the daughter of US president Donald Trump of a host of violations including paying below China's legal minimum wage, managers verbally abusing workers and "violations of women's rights".

According to the report, one of the activists, Hua Haifeng, was detained by police on suspicion of "illegal use of monitoring equipment" and two others, Li Zhao and Su Heng, have gone missing and are presumed to be in police custody.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials on Tuesday dismissed the calls to release the activists as at a daily news briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said it was an internal Chinese matter. 

TAGS

Donald TrumpIvanka TrumpChinaBeijingHua ChunyingAlicia Edwards

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Indian flights take Pakistan, Iran route to reach Qatar
India

Indian flights take Pakistan, Iran route to reach Qatar

Rahul Gandhi likely to visit MP&#039;s Mandsaur on June 7
Madhya Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi likely to visit MP's Mandsaur on June 7

Five killed as farmers&#039; agitation intensifies in MP&#039;s Mandsaur, mobile internet suspended; Rs 1 cr compensation announced
Madhya Pradesh

Five killed as farmers' agitation intensifies in MP...

Scientists discover earliest evidence of human impact on environment
Science

Scientists discover earliest evidence of human impact on en...

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain revoke Qatar Airways licences, order its offices to close within 48 hours
World

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain revoke Qatar Airways licences, order...

Cow slaughter will be booked under NSA: DGP Sulkhan Singh
Uttar Pradesh

Cow slaughter will be booked under NSA: DGP Sulkhan Singh

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video