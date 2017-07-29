Gunmen storm Kenyan Deputy President Ruto's residence, gunshots heard

Nairobi: Unknown gunmen attacked the home of Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday, less than two weeks before the country votes in high-stakes polls, two security sources said.

Ruto was not home during the attack that left one officer from the elite police General Service Unit (GSU) seriously injured, a security official who was not authorised to speak to the press said.

"There are armed people who staged the attack and have shot the GSU officer and stolen his gun," the official said.

Security forces are trying to establish if there are still attackers in the deputy president's "expansive" home near the town of Eldoret, some 312 kilometres northwest of the capital Nairobi, a senior police officer said.

"More security personnel have been deployed and a security operation is ongoing," the officer said.

Ruto's running mate President Uhuru Kenyatta faces a tight re-election contest on August 8 against longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga.