Uproar in Pakistan as US mulls new norms for diplomats from Islamabad

Amid the ongoing stand-off between US and Pakistan, the Donald Trump administration has now decided to impose restriction on movement of Pakistani diplomats deputed in Washington. According to Pakistani media, the decision has been communicated to Islamabad. However, there has not been any official communication so far.

A report in Dawn news said that as per the decision, diplomats working in Pakistan Embassy and consulates in US will not be allowed to travel beyond 40 km from their office without permission. Geo News reported that restrictions might be imposed on the diplomats if similar limitations on American diplomats in Pakistan are not eased.

Geo News further reported that Pakistani officials in US would need to seek the permission at least five days in advance for any travel beyond the permissible distance. The restrictions are likely to come into effect from May 1.

The Express Tribune, meanwhile, reported that the Trump administration had prepared a code of conduct for Pakistani diplomatic staff consisting of 200 people. As per the norms prescribed, the officials will have to reside within a distance of 32 km from their offices.

This comes days after the car of an official of the US embassy jumped red light and hit a motorcycle. While one person had died on the spot, the other had suffered injuries. The Pakistan Foreign office had summoned US Ambassador to Islamabad David Hale in connection with the incident.