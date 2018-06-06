हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rehman Khan's book

Uproar in Pakistan over Reham Khan’s book; Imran Khan’s PTI calls in pornographic

PTI has demanded that Reham Khan should “immediately contradict” all contents of the book that are controversial.

Uproar in Pakistan over Reham Khan’s book; Imran Khan’s PTI calls in pornographic

There is uproar in Pakistan even before the release of a book written by former cricketer and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan. The book reportedly talks about the married life of Imran and Reham Khan, among other aspects concerning the latter’s life.

Pakistan-based Dawn News has said in a report that the PTI has demanded that Reham Khan should “immediately contradict” all contents of the book that are controversial. Imran Khan’s party has even threatened to initiate criminal proceedings against Reham Khan if the content is not altered.

Dawn News report said that PTI information secretary addressed a press conference wherein he termed the content of Reham Khan’s book as “pornographic” and against family values. He alleged that Reham was being backed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and the book was aimed at affecting the prospects of the PTI in the upcoming Pakistan general elections.

Notably, Reham Khan had earlier accused Imran Khan of being unfaithful during their marriage, which ended in divorce in 2015. She had also said that Imran and Bushra Manika, the current wife of the former cricketer, got married on January 1, 2018 itself but the marriage was made public later. Reham pointed that Imran had kept their marriage as well under wraps for two months.

Just days before the news of marriage between Imran and Bushra was made public, Reham had left Pakistan reportedly after receiving several threats calls. Reham had, however, declared that she would return to Pakistan after she completes writing her book.

Pakistan-based news organisation Dawn had quoted Reham as saying that she left Pakistan “temporarily” for the security of her kids and would certainly return to the country. She added that the work on her book was complete and was just waiting for it to get published.

Speaking to Geo TV, she said that her book would carry all aspects of her life and hence, mention of her relationship with Imran Khan is a part of the same. She, however, added that she has made sure that her book is not written in any anger or anguish.

Tags:
Rehman Khan's bookReham Khan Imran KhanImran KhanPakistan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close