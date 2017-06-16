Upskirting accused knifes cops in Japan courtroom drama

Tokyo: A Japanese man accused of taking pictures up a woman's skirt stabbed two police officers on Friday the verdict in his sex pest case was being delivered, a court spokesman and media said.

Seiji Yodogawa, 30, reportedly yelled "what a rotten justice system" as he lunged at the two officers standing in the court gallery and slashed them on their face and back with a hidden knife.

Yodogawa was immediately taken into custody on attempted murder charges, the spokesman added.

The two policemen were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, public broadcaster NHK said, adding that Yodogawa was later found to have a total of three fruit knives and two other blades in his clothing.

The courtroom drama erupted just as the judge was delivering a verdict in Yodogawa's upskirting case.

He had been charged over allegations he secretly took pictures under a female train passenger's skirt in Sendai, a coastal city north of Tokyo.

The accused man had been out on bail and did not go through a body search when he turned up for the verdict in his case today.

It was not clear whether Yodogawa had been convicted on the original charge as the verdict had not been fully read before the attack happened.