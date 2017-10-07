close
US: 60-year-old lived with dead bodies of mother, brother for a year

Prosecutors say a Minnesota man lived in his house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year.

﻿
AP Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 09:38
US: 60-year-old lived with dead bodies of mother, brother for a year
Robert James Kuefler. (Photo: Ramsey County Sheriff's Office)

White Bear Lake (US): Prosecutors say a Minnesota man lived in his house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year.

Sixty-year-old Robert James Kuefler of White Bear Lake is charged with interference with a dead body or scene of death because he neglected to tell authorities they died of natural causes, according to the St Paul Pioneer Press.

The bodies were found last year. Kuefler was charged this week. Police say he told them his mother, 94-year-old Evelyn Kuefler, died in August 2015 and his brother, Richard Kuefler, died before that and he couldn't bring himself to bury them.

The complaint says his mother's body was decayed and skeletal and his brother's body was "mummified."

 

United States Minnesota James Kuefler

