close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US Air Force marks 70th anniversary

Formed in 1947, the US Air Force operates over 5,000 military aircraft, with over 300,000 active duty personnel as of 2017. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 15:54
US Air Force marks 70th anniversary
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Washington: The US Air Force staged an aerial show at a military base to commemorate its 70th anniversary.

The two-day show, which started Saturday in Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Maryland, featured the Thunderbirds, an aerial demonstration team that performed fast-paced aerobatic maneuvers of two, four and six planes flying in formation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Aerial demonstrations also included the US Special Operations Command "Para-Commandos" Parachute Team, US Army Golden Knights and the Air Force F-22 Demonstration Team.

Over 30 aircraft were on static display, including B-2 stealth bomber, F-16 Fighting Falcon, aerial refuelling aircraft KC-135, transport aircraft C-17 Globaemaster III, jet turbofan-engined aircraft A-10 and US Army Guardrail.

The air show attracted over tens of thousands of people to the Joint Base Andrews that houses the presidential plane Air Force One as the facility is responsible for transporting government and military leaders. 

President Donald Trump visited the base on Friday to address military personnel where he urged Congress to end mandatory budget cuts that have brought down defence spending, while promising more resources to the military despite a skyrocketing US debt.

Formed in 1947, the US Air Force operates over 5,000 military aircraft, with over 300,000 active duty personnel as of 2017. 

TAGS

USUS Air ForceUS Army Guardrail70th anniversaryWashington

From Zee News

Bihar

Veteran RJD leader Mohammad Taslimuddin dies

Goa

Parrikar wants plastic cups, plates shunned

Hamas agrees to hand over Gaza to Abbas government
World

Hamas agrees to hand over Gaza to Abbas government

Strengthening global ties, PM Narendra Modi grows even stronger at home
India

Strengthening global ties, PM Narendra Modi grows even stro...

Six-member NASA crew to exit qurantined Mars-like habitat on Sunday
Space

Six-member NASA crew to exit qurantined Mars-like habitat o...

India

Dera functionary arrested, search for Honeypreet continues

Asia

IED blast kills 5 security personnel in Pakistan

Gorakhpur deaths: Oxygen supplier arrested
Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur deaths: Oxygen supplier arrested

Gab.ai sues Google post removal from Play Store
Technology

Gab.ai sues Google post removal from Play Store

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi