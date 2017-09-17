US Air Force marks 70th anniversary

Washington: The US Air Force staged an aerial show at a military base to commemorate its 70th anniversary.

The two-day show, which started Saturday in Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Maryland, featured the Thunderbirds, an aerial demonstration team that performed fast-paced aerobatic maneuvers of two, four and six planes flying in formation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Aerial demonstrations also included the US Special Operations Command "Para-Commandos" Parachute Team, US Army Golden Knights and the Air Force F-22 Demonstration Team.

Over 30 aircraft were on static display, including B-2 stealth bomber, F-16 Fighting Falcon, aerial refuelling aircraft KC-135, transport aircraft C-17 Globaemaster III, jet turbofan-engined aircraft A-10 and US Army Guardrail.

The air show attracted over tens of thousands of people to the Joint Base Andrews that houses the presidential plane Air Force One as the facility is responsible for transporting government and military leaders.

President Donald Trump visited the base on Friday to address military personnel where he urged Congress to end mandatory budget cuts that have brought down defence spending, while promising more resources to the military despite a skyrocketing US debt.

Formed in 1947, the US Air Force operates over 5,000 military aircraft, with over 300,000 active duty personnel as of 2017.