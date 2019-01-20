US airstrike kills 52 Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia

Mogadishu: The US Army said it has conducted an airstrike against Al-Shabaab terrorists in southern Somalia, killing 52 militants.

The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Saturday that no civilian was killed or injured in the latest strike which was carried out near Jilib, Middle Juba Region.

"US Africa Command conducted the airstrike in response to an attack by a large group of Al-Shabaab militants against Somali National Army," according to the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

AFRICOM said it is committed to preventing Al-Shabaab from taking advantage of safe havens from which they can build capacity and attack Somali people.

The Al-Qaeda allied terrorist group continues to hold parts of the country`s south and central regions after being chased out of Mogadishu years ago.

Somali and African Union peacekeeping forces have intensified military operations against the insurgents, flushing them in their Lower Shabelle and Middle Shabelle region bases as part of efforts to stabilize the Horn of Africa nation.