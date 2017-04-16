US Army becoming stronger than ever: Trump
New Delhi: In the wake of the MOAB strike against the Islamic State in Afghanistan, President Donald Trump was all praises for the American military saying that the U.S. army is `becoming stronger than ever before.`
"Our military is building and is rapidly becoming stronger than ever before. Frankly, we have no choice!," the President tweeted on Sunday.
The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), nicknamed the "mother of all bombs" was dropped at 7:32 p.m. local time Thursday to target a network of fortified underground tunnels that ISIS had been using to stage attacks on government forces in the province, the US said.
Afghan officials claimed that at least 94 Islamic State fighters were killed in the attack.
Also, the U.S. has been expressing concerns over North Koreas escalated efforts to develop its nuclear weapons program and Washington has not ruled out military action to halt it.
In latest developments, President Donald Trump and his military advisors have been briefed on North Korea`s apparent failed missile launch on Sunday.
