close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US aware of Taliban's presence in Peshawar, Quetta: Nato chief

The US commander said the issue of terrorist sanctuaries outside Afghanistan was serious and needed to be addressed.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 15:25

Kabul: The US knows about the Afghan Taliban leaderships presence in Quetta and Peshawar city of Pakistan, commander of US Forces and Nato in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, has said.

The US commander said the issue of terrorist sanctuaries outside Afghanistan was serious and needed to be addressed.

"Support for terrorists and insurgents has to be reduced, has to be stopped," he told Tolo News in an interview on Saturday.

"I am primarily focused on activities inside Afghanistan but other officials are looking into the issue of sanctuaries in Pakistan," he said.

"The Quetta Shura, Peshawar Shura, these shuras are identified by cities inside Pakistan, we know Afghan Taliban leaders are in these areas."

Nicholson said that following US President Donald Trump`s announcement of new Afghanistan and South Asia strategy, he as a commander had a new policy "One based on conditions and not time."

Trump, in his first address as the commander-in-chief, called for more troop deployment and India`s role in Afghanistan while lambasting Pakistan for offering safe havens to "agents of chaos".

Asked if he saw Taliban as a terrorist organisation, Nicholson said: "They do terrorist activities and enable terrorists." He pointed out Taliban`s links in the past with al Qaeda.

Hoping the Taliban would enter the peace process with Washington, Nicholson said the military would continue to put pressure on their sanctuaries inside and outside Afghanistan.

TAGS

PakistanTalibanUnited States of AmericaAfghanistanQuettaPeshawar

From Zee News

Maharashtra

Sushma Swaraj inaugurates India's first 'Videsh B...

Rare Amazonian monkey sees the light of dawn for first time in 80 years!
Environment

Rare Amazonian monkey sees the light of dawn for first time...

Odisha

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha in next 48 hours

WorldAsia

Iraqi forces retake most of Tal Afar from Islamic State: Mi...

Police arrest second man after Buckingham Palace sword attack
EuropeWorld

Police arrest second man after Buckingham Palace sword atta...

India

Indian Navy identify ship that rammed fishing boat, pursuin...

Reliance JioPhone pre-booking: Here&#039;s how you can check your status
Mobiles

Reliance JioPhone pre-booking: Here's how you can chec...

&#039;Mobile phone displays to overtake TV screens in 2017&#039;
Technology

'Mobile phone displays to overtake TV screens in 2017...

Mamata, Akhilesh, Sharad Yadav attend Lalu Prasad&#039;s anti-BJP rally; Tejashwi calls Nitish political turncoat
Bihar

Mamata, Akhilesh, Sharad Yadav attend Lalu Prasad's an...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India