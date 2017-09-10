close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US-backed force makes sweeping advance in east Syria: Monitor

Oil-rich Deir Ezzor province borders Iraq and is a strategic prize for both the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Russian-supported government troops.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 21:06

Beirut: US-backed fighters made a sweeping advance against jihadists on Sunday in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province, capturing territory just kilometres from the provincial capital, a monitor said.

Oil-rich Deir Ezzor province borders Iraq and is a strategic prize for both the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Russian-supported government troops.

The SDF announced yesterday it had begun clearing the Islamic State group from areas east of the Euphrates River, which cuts diagonally across the province.

By today, fighters from the SDF's Deir Ezzor Military Council (DEMC) had seized much of the province's northeast, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"They seized control of a hilltop seven kilometres (four miles) from the eastern banks of the Euphrates, across the river from Deir Ezzor city," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based monitor.

He attributed the quick gains to the fact that "eastern parts of Deir Ezzor are desert and not densely populated."

The DEMC's advance is being backed by the US-led coalition that has been bombing IS in Iraq and Syria since 2014 while the regime's push on the city is being supported by its Russian allies.

The coalition, the SDF, Syria's government and Russia have agreed on a "de-confliction line" in northeastern Syria to prevent the two assaults from clashing.

Regime forces today were locked in fierce clashes with IS southwest of the city as they prepared a push into neighbourhoods still held by the jihadists, the Observatory said.

According to the War Media channel operated by regime ally Hezbollah, Syrian troops seized full control of the 450- kilometre (280-mile) road linking the capital to Deir Ezzor for the first time in four years.

"The Syrian army and its allies now control the entire international highway between Deir Ezzor and Damascus, through the cities of Al-Sukhna and Palmyra," it said, referring to other central Syrian cities recaptured from IS.

"The international highway had been unusable in the area between Al-Sukhna and Deir Ezzor for four years."

Since 2014, IS has held about 60 per cent of the city and much of the surrounding oil-rich province, which borders Iraq.

TAGS

USJihadistSyriaDeir EzzorIraqIslamic stateAl-Sukhna

From Zee News

Gujarat

Narendra Modi better placed to serve Gujarat as Prime Minis...

Myanmar accused of laying mines after refugee injuries
WorldAsia

Myanmar accused of laying mines after refugee injuries

Here&#039;s how hurricanes are named, deadly ones get &#039;retirement&#039;
India

Here's how hurricanes are named, deadly ones get...

WorldAsia

Saudi Arabia to keep pressuring Qatar to meet Arab-bloc dem...

WorldAsia

Indo-Afghan strategic partnership council meeting tomorrow

10 held in Uttar Pradesh over misuse of Aadhaar operators&#039; credentials
Uttar Pradesh

10 held in Uttar Pradesh over misuse of Aadhaar operators...

PM Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to kick-start India&#039;s first bullet train project
India

PM Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to kick-start Indi...

JNU polls: United Left supporters take out victory march
Delhi

JNU polls: United Left supporters take out victory march

Manohar Parrikar calls for meet to discuss drowning, drug abuse cases
Goa

Manohar Parrikar calls for meet to discuss drowning, drug a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi