close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US-backed forces seize town with IS military base near Raqqa: SDF official

An alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias fighting under the banner of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is trying to oust Islamic State from its headquarters in Raqqa.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 14:45
US-backed forces seize town with IS military base near Raqqa: SDF official

Beirut: US-backed Syrian militias have captured a town south of the city of Raqqa where Islamic State ran a major military base and training camp, a spokesman for the militias said on Tuesday.

An alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias fighting under the banner of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is trying to oust Islamic State from its headquarters in Raqqa.

SDF media official Mustafa Bali said the militias had seized the town of al-Ukeirshi, some 15 km (10 miles) downstream from Raqqa on the Euphrates river.

The SDF pushed into Raqqa last month after a long offensive, backed up by air strikes and special forces from the US-led coalition.

A series of recent advances along the southern bank of the Euphrates have allowed the SDF to completely besiege the militants inside Raqqa and to press on south of the city.

The SDF alliance, spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG militia, has also been waging fierce battles inside the Old City of Raqqa since last week, after US-led coalition jets breached its historic walls.

In al-Ukeirshi, Islamic State killed scores of its own forces execution-style in 2015 for desertion or on accusations of treachery, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. 

Islamic State named the training camp it established in the town after Osama bin Laden, the founder of the al-Qaeda militant group killed by US forces in 2011.

TAGS

US-backed forcesIS militaryIS military baseRaqqaSDFBeirutSyrian militiasMustafa Balial-UkeirshiEuphrates riverUnited States of America

From Zee News

NGT imposes complete ban on kite flying string manja made of nylon, synthetic material
Environment

NGT imposes complete ban on kite flying string manja made o...

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Assembly condemns Amarnath terror attack

Goa

Congress Shantaram Naik files papers for Rajya Sabha poll i...

Reliance Jio new prepaid plans: Now avail 84GB data for 84 days at Rs 399
Technology

Reliance Jio new prepaid plans: Now avail 84GB data for 84...

Maharashtra

BMC mulls to re-open 35 Marathi schools with English as med...

Jammu and Kashmir

Army chief Bipin Rawat in Kashmir to review security situat...

Bihar

Lalu Prasad Yadav records statement in fodder scam case

India

'Sino-India standoff could be part of China's sal...

Uttar Pradesh

Punish my son if he is a militant: Sandeep Sharma's mo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Journalists killed in the line of duty

The Hamburg Summit: Rallies, riots and raves

Modi's Israel visit very successful says senior editor Jerusalem Post

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?