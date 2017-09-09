close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US-backed SDF attacks Islamic State in Syria's Deir al-Zor province

The statement from the Deir al-Zor Military Council, fighting as part of the SDF, said assaults would aim to drive the jihadist militants out of areas they hold north and east of the Euphrates river.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 15:05
US-backed SDF attacks Islamic State in Syria&#039;s Deir al-Zor province
Represntational image

Beirut: The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces alliance (SDF) has launched an operation against Islamic State militants in the north of Deir al-Zor province in eastern Syria, a statement said on Saturday.

The statement from the Deir al-Zor Military Council, fighting as part of the SDF, said assaults would aim to drive the jihadist militants out of areas they hold north and east of the Euphrates river.

TAGS

USBeirutSyrian Democratic Forces allianceDeir al-Zor

From Zee News

Over 2.5 lakh people pre-book Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in India
Mobiles

Over 2.5 lakh people pre-book Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in Indi...

WhatsApp Video calling and Status updates get improvised: Here are the details
Internet & Social Media

WhatsApp Video calling and Status updates get improvised: H...

Dera violence: 2 arrested including in charge of Panchkula Dera centre
Haryana

Dera violence: 2 arrested including in charge of Panchkula...

Kerala

Clashes erupt between CPM, RSS in Kannur

Special committee formed to probe Ryan school murder: Gurugram DCP
DelhiHaryana

Special committee formed to probe Ryan school murder: Gurug...

Zee News LCN no changed: Know how to watch Zee News on DD Free Dish
India

Zee News LCN no changed: Know how to watch Zee News on DD F...

J&amp;K: Omar Abdullah reminds Rajnath Singh of PM Modi&#039;s I-Day promise
India

J&K: Omar Abdullah reminds Rajnath Singh of PM Modi...

WorldAsia

Syrian army seizes oilfield from Islamic State in east: Sta...

WorldAsia

290,000 Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh in last 2 weeks: UN

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi