US-backed SDF attacks Islamic State in Syria's Deir al-Zor province
The statement from the Deir al-Zor Military Council, fighting as part of the SDF, said assaults would aim to drive the jihadist militants out of areas they hold north and east of the Euphrates river.
Represntational image
Beirut: The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces alliance (SDF) has launched an operation against Islamic State militants in the north of Deir al-Zor province in eastern Syria, a statement said on Saturday.
