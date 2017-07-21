US blocks $350 mn aid to Pakistan for not doing enough against Haqqani network

Washington: Two days after listing Pakistan among the nations and regions providing "safe havens" to terrorists, the US on Friday decided against the disbursement of USD 350 million in coalition support fund to Islamabad.

The US' decision came after Defence Secretary James Mattis informed Congress that he was not able to certify that Islamabad has taken "sufficient actions" against the dreaded Haqqani network, a top official said.

The Pentagon's decision came ahead of the Trump administration's review of US policy with regard to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

As a result of the notification by Mattis to Congress, the Department of Defence has reprogrammed remaining Coalition Support Funds, which is USD 350 million, to other accounts, Defence Department Spokesman Adam Stump said.

"Secretary Mattis has informed congressional defence committees that he was not able to certify that Pakistan has taken sufficient actions against the Haqqani Network to permit full reimbursement of Fiscal Year (FY) 2016 Coalition Support Funds (CSF)," Stump said.

Relations between the two countries have been frayed over the past decade, with US officials frustrated by what they term Islamabad`s unwillingness to act against Islamist groups such as the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network.

This is not the first time the Pentagon has decided not to make military reimbursements. Last year, the Pentagon withheld USD 300 million in reimbursements.

On July 19, the US State Department, in its Country Reports on Terrorism, and under the subtitle Terrorist Safe Havens, said: "Numerous terrorist groups, including the Haqqani Network (HQN), Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), continued to operate from Pakistani soil in 2016."

It said that although Lashkar-e-Toiba is banned in Pakistan, LeT's wings Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FiF) "were able to openly engage in fundraising, including in the capital".

"LeT's chief Hafiz Saeed (a UN-designated terrorist) continued to address large rallies, although, in February 2017, Pakistan proscribed him under relevant provisions of Schedule Four of the Anti-Terrorism Act, thus severely restricting his freedom of movement."

(With Agency inputs)