close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, through which about USD 5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes each year

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 12:06
US bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover

Tokyo: Two US bombers flew over the disputed South China Sea, the US Air Force said on Friday, asserting the right to treat the region as international territory despite China`s claims in the busy waterway.

The flight from Guam on Thursday came as US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping prepare for a likely meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany. The two leaders were expected to discuss what Beijing can do to rein in Pyongyang`s missiles and nuclear weapons programmes.

The United States believes North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday that put parts of the US mainland within range of Pyongyang`s warheads for the first time.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes each year, a stance contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. Beijing usually protests against freedom of navigation operations such as bomber flights.

The United States has criticised China`s build-up of military facilities in the South China Sea, concerned that they could be used to extend Beijing`s strategic reach.

The two Lancers that made the latest flight had earlier trained with Japanese jet fighters in the neighbouring East China Sea, the first time the two forces had conducted joint night-time drills.

"This is a clear demonstration of our ability to conduct seamless operations with all our allies," US Air Force spokesman Major Ryan Simpson said in a statement.

Two US B-1B Lancer bombers flew from Guam over the South China Sea last month, while a US warship carried out a manoeuvring drill within 12 nautical miles of one of China`s artificial islands in the waterway in late May.

TAGS

United States of AmericaChinaSouth China SeaUS B-1B Lancer bombers

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Qualcomm goes after Apple, seeks iPhone import ban
Mobiles

Qualcomm goes after Apple, seeks iPhone import ban

ASUS &#039;Zenfone AR&#039; to be available exclusively on Flipkart
Mobiles

ASUS 'Zenfone AR' to be available exclusively on...

Chinese aircraft carrier sails into Hong Kong on maiden visit
WorldAsia

Chinese aircraft carrier sails into Hong Kong on maiden vis...

Tamil Nadu

AG Venugopal recuses himself from Tamil Nadu Assembly trust...

WorldAsia

South Korea's President Moon Jae-In seeks talks with K...

Delhi

New Delhi: Four killed as fire breaks out in house

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video