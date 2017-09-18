US bombers, fighter jets in bombing drill over Korean peninsula: South Korea
The bombers flew from Guam and the fighters flew from Japan, joined by six South Korean fighter jets in the drill.
Seoul: The US military on Monday flew a pair of B-1B bombers and F-35 fighter jets in bombing drills with South Korea over the Korean peninsula, in a show of force against North Korea, South Korea`s Defence Ministry said.
The bombers flew from Guam and the fighters flew from Japan, joined by six South Korean fighter jets in the drill, a South Korean defence ministry official said.