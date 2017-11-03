Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

US bombers flew over Korean Peninsula in surprise attack drill, claims North Korea

The bombers, escorted by US and South Korean fighter jets, flew from the Anderson Air Force Base in Guam, to conduct a "surprise" strike drill, the KCNA said.

Reuters| Last Updated: Nov 03, 2017, 17:54 PM IST
Comments |
US bombers flew over Korean Peninsula in surprise attack drill, claims North Korea

SEOUL: North Korea said US B-1B bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula on Thursday and carried out bombing drills simulating attacks on major targets in the country, the North's official KCNA news agency said on Friday.

The strategic bombers, escorted by U.S. and South Korean fighter jets, flew from the Anderson Air Force Base in Guam, to conduct a "surprise" strike drill, the KCNA said.

There was no immediate confirmation from the U.S. and South Korean militaries.

Tags:
US bombersUS attack drillNorth KoreaUS B-1B bombersKorean peninsula
Next
Story

China rejects reports of trouble plaguing its Belt and Road Initiative for trade

Trending