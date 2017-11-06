US church shooting: Donald Trump, Texas Governor offer condolences

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he was monitoring from Japan the shooting at a Baptist church in Texas.

He also said, "May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs."

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also offered his condolences.

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

Many people were killed when a gunman opened fire during Sunday morning services at a Baptist church in Texas.

The gunman was later killed. It was unclear whether the shooter died from a police bullet or at his own hand, as per media reports.

Sutherland Springs is a small rural community about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

The shooter reportedly walked into the church shortly before noon - at a morning service that witnesses said was normally attended by some 50 people - and opened fire.

The shooting comes just over a month after a gunman in Las Vegas, firing down from a hotel room, killed 58 people and wounded hundreds attending an outdoor concert.

And it came just over two years after a white supremacist, Dylann Roof, entered a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina, and shot nine people to death.