US coalition strike on pro-Assad forces an `act of aggression`: Russia
Moscow on Wednesday condemned a US-led coalition strike on pro-regime fighters in Syria as an "act of aggression".
Moscow: Moscow on Wednesday condemned a US-led coalition strike on pro-regime fighters in Syria as an "act of aggression" that targeted the most effective forces battling "terrorists" in the war-torn country.
"It was an act of aggression which breaches the territorial sovereignty of Syria and intentionally or not targeted those forces that are the most effective in fighting the terrorists on the ground," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.