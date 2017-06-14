close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US committed to 'One China' policy, also Taiwan: Rex Tillerson

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday the Trump administration is committed to the long-standing "One China" policy as it reviews US policy toward China, but also intends to keep all of its commitments to Taiwan.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 22:54

Washington: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday the Trump administration is committed to the long-standing "One China" policy as it reviews US policy toward China, but also intends to keep all of its commitments to Taiwan.

"It is important as we engage with them that we are able to fulfill our commitments to Taiwan, which we have every intention of doing," Tillerson told a congressional committee.

"The question is, is the One China policy sustainable for the next 50 years? And those are the kind of discussions we`re having. They are extremely complex in many regards," he said.

TAGS

United StatesOne China policyTaiwanRex TillersonCongressional committee

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

World

Two dead after strong quake hits Guatemala

Fire engulfs London tower block, at least 12 dead, dozens injured
World

Fire engulfs London tower block, at least 12 dead, dozens i...

AmericasWorld

At least four killed in San Francisco UPS facility shooting...

India

Presidential Election 2017: BJP may have its way after Asse...

North EastMizoram

Flash floods in Northeast states, Mizoram worst hit

WorldAsia

Iran kills 3 members of "terrorist organisation",...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video