US committee to probe Twitter on Trump-Russia link

New Delhi: A US Senate Committee will question Twitter representatives next week as part of its enquiry into a possible link between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign in 2016, a media report said on Thursday.

The development comes amid mounting pressure on regulators and Silicon Valley companies to curb online political ads which could sway elections, The Independent reported.

Facebook said that a Russia-based entity had used its platform to post thousands of political ads worth $100,000 before and after the 2016 polls.

After the revelation, the Congress members have urged the Federal Election Commission to bring transparency to social media advertising.

The Senate team also has members from other congressional committees.

Russia, however, has denied any meddling in the election, in which Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.