close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US committee to probe Twitter on Trump-Russia link

Facebook said that a Russia-based entity had used its platform to post thousands of political ads worth $100,000 before and after the 2016 polls.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 18:49
US committee to probe Twitter on Trump-Russia link

New Delhi: A US Senate Committee will question Twitter representatives next week as part of its enquiry into a possible link between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign in 2016, a media report said on Thursday.

The development comes amid mounting pressure on regulators and Silicon Valley companies to curb online political ads which could sway elections, The Independent reported.

Facebook said that a Russia-based entity had used its platform to post thousands of political ads worth $100,000 before and after the 2016 polls.

After the revelation, the Congress members have urged the Federal Election Commission to bring transparency to social media advertising.

The Senate team also has members from other congressional committees.

Russia, however, has denied any meddling in the election, in which Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

TAGS

US Senate committeeTwitterTrump-Russia linkRussiaPresident Donald Trump's campaign

From Zee News

Ageing barn owls do not suffer hearing loss: Study
Environment

Ageing barn owls do not suffer hearing loss: Study

Durga idol immersion: Slit my throat, but will do what is right, says Mamata after HC order
West Bengal

Durga idol immersion: Slit my throat, but will do what is r...

Nine-year-old white tiger dies after attack by Bengal tigers in Bengaluru&#039;s Biological Park – Watch
Environment

Nine-year-old white tiger dies after attack by Bengal tiger...

itel &#039;SelfiePro S41&#039; launched at Rs 6,990
Mobiles

itel 'SelfiePro S41' launched at Rs 6,990

Punjab

Swarn Salariya is BJP candidate for Gurdaspur bypoll

&#039;Follow the Mahatma&#039; march in Netherlands on Gandhi Jayanti
EuropeWorld

'Follow the Mahatma' march in Netherlands on Gand...

World

New protests as France set to enshrine labour reforms

23 skeletons found inside World War I submarine
World

23 skeletons found inside World War I submarine

This is how encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma arrested Dawood&#039;s brother Iqbal Kaskar
MaharashtraIndia

This is how encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma arrested Da...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi