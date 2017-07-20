close
US complains to Turkey after map of posts in Syria published

The US military says it has raised concerns with Ankara over the publication of what Turkey's state-run news agency says is a map of US military posts in Syria.

﻿
AP Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 12:26

Washington: The US military says it has raised concerns with Ankara over the publication of what Turkey's state-run news agency says is a map of US military posts in Syria.

Anadolu Agency published a map today showing 10 locations where it says US troops are located. The posts span a stretch of northern Syria controlled by Syrian Kurdish forces that the US supports but Turkey considers terrorists.

The US doesn't disclose where US-led coalition forces in Syria are, for security reasons. The Pentagon says it can't independently determine where Anadolu got the information. But spokesman Eric 
Pahon says the US would be "very concerned if officials from a NATO ally would purposefully endanger our forces by releasing sensitive information."

Pahon says that can disrupt efforts to defeat the Islamic State group. 

