close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US conducts missile defense test off Hawaii coast

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency and the Navy successfully conducted a missile defense test off the coast of Hawaii, MDA said in a statement on Wednesday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 16:25

Hawaii: The U.S. Missile Defense Agency and the Navy successfully conducted a missile defense test off the coast of Hawaii, MDA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The test, scheduled well in advance, was done from the USS John Paul Jones and comes a day after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan.

The test, using Standard Missile-6 guided missiles, intercepted a medium-range ballistic missile target.

North Korea said its missile launch was to counter U.S. and South Korean military drills, and was a first step in military action in the Pacific to "contain" the U.S. territory of Guam. The launch was condemned by the United Nations as an "outrageous" act.

The MDA said the test gives the naval component of the missile defense system higher ability to intercept ballistic missiles in their terminal phase.

Japan has been worried that the United States has so far declined to arm it with a powerful new radar, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Japan is seeking a land-based version of the Aegis ballistic missile defense system, operational by 2023, as a new layer of defense to help counter North Korea`s missile advances.

TAGS

HawaiiUS Missile Defense AgencyNorth KoreaMDASouth Korea

From Zee News

Sacrificing goats on Bakr Id bad like triple talaq: RSS Muslim wing
Uttar PradeshIndia

Sacrificing goats on Bakr Id bad like triple talaq: RSS Mus...

CM Arvind Kejriwal asks Lt Governor to expedite approval of Delhi government&#039;s slum policy
Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal asks Lt Governor to expedite approval of...

TTV Dhinakaran threatens to activate &#039;sleeper cells&#039; of AIADMK, asks Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to step down
Tamil Nadu

TTV Dhinakaran threatens to activate 'sleeper cells...

Ericsson launches small cell solutions to improve network coverage
Technology

Ericsson launches small cell solutions to improve network c...

North EastSikkim

Demolition' of Gurdwara in Sikkim: SC orders status qu...

India

SC refuses urgent listing of plea for review of NJAC verdic...

North East

'Demolition' of Gurdwara in Sikkim: Supreme Court...

How the moon saw itself when it shadowed the sun during total solar eclipse – NASA&#039;s LRO gives a glimpse!
Space

How the moon saw itself when it shadowed the sun during tot...

World

At least 18,500 Rohingya flee to Bangladesh as Rakhine unre...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India