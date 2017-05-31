close
US Congress' Russia probes expand to Donald Trump's personal lawyer

Congressional investigations into alleged Russian meddling into the 2016 United States election and potential ties to President Donald Trump's associates have expanded to include his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 00:02
Washington: Congressional investigations into alleged Russian meddling into the 2016 United States election and potential ties to President Donald Trump's associates have expanded to include his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

Citing a statement from Cohen, ABC News said he confirmed that he had been asked to provide information and testimony to investigators in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, but that he declined because "the request was poorly phrased, overly broad and not capable of being answered."

