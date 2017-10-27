US considers Catalonia 'integral part of Spain': State Dept

District of Columbia: The United States considers Catalonia an "integral part of Spain" and supports Madrid`s measures to keep Spain "strong and united," the State Department said Friday after Catalan lawmakers voted to declare independence.

"The United States enjoys a great friendship and an enduring partnership with our NATO ally Spain," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"Catalonia is an integral part of Spain, and the United States supports the Spanish government`s constitutional measures to keep Spain strong and united."