Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

US considers Catalonia 'integral part of Spain': State Dept

The United States considers Catalonia an "integral part of Spain" and supports Madrid`s measures to keep Spain "strong and united," the State Department said Friday after Catalan lawmakers voted to declare independence.

AFP| Last Updated: Oct 27, 2017, 21:36 PM IST
Comments |

District of Columbia: The United States considers Catalonia an "integral part of Spain" and supports Madrid`s measures to keep Spain "strong and united," the State Department said Friday after Catalan lawmakers voted to declare independence.

"The United States enjoys a great friendship and an enduring partnership with our NATO ally Spain," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"Catalonia is an integral part of Spain, and the United States supports the Spanish government`s constitutional measures to keep Spain strong and united."

Tags:
CataloniaSpainUnited StatesMadrid
Next
Story

Fire at Tehran oil refinery kills six, injures three: Iran state TV

Trending