US demands international action on North Korea tests
Reuters | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 17:17
Geneva: The United States called on Tuesday for collective action to hold North Korea "accountable" for its nuclear and ballistic missile tests that it said defied international law.
US Ambassador Robert Wood, speaking to the Conference on Disarmament after the new envoy from the Democratic People`s Republic of Korea (DPRK) said its weekend missile test was in self-defence, said: "All efforts to advance North Korea`s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities must cease.
"If ever there were a situation that called for international collective action to ensure our mutual security, it is this," Wood said.
First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 17:16
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?
- Questions raised over India's ICCR sponsoring Karachi Literature Festival
- Vyapam scam: SC cancels admission of over 500 students
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting during one-off Test
- Shrinking Hindu population remark: MoS Kiren Rijiju in soup; BJP, RSS heap praise; Congress wants action
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- Twitterati rips apart Dangal star Zaira Wasim's mother's pro-Pakistan Facebook posts on Indo-Pak cricket
- Top 3 popular budget smartphone gifts for Valentine’s Day