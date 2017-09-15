US drone attack kills 3 Taliban militants in Pakistan

Islamabad: A US drone attack on Friday killed at least three Taliban militants, including a commander, in Pakistan's unruly tribal region near the Afghan border, security officials said.

Two missiles were fired near the Pak-Afghan border from an unmanned aerial vehicle, killing the suspects and injuring another, they said.

Maulana Muhibullah, a militant commander, was killed along with other militants in the strike in the Charmanak area, linked to the Afghan district of Paktika, the security officials said.

"Two missiles were dropped on the home of Maulvi Mohibullah and three people have been killed," Baseer Khan Wazir, the senior most administrator in Kurram, was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

Locals also confirmed the death toll and the killing of the militant commander and his bodyguard.

An official of the agency said that the house, which got completely destroyed after the attack, was being used by militants for the last few days, the report said.

This is the first drone attack since US President Donald Trump announced his new Afghan policy and also criticised Pakistan for providing safe havens to terrorists.

In June, a drone strike had killed a commander of the deadly Haqqani network in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu district.