US forces conduct strike against Somalia`s Al-Shabaab: Pentagon
Columbia: US forces carried out a strike Sunday against Somalia`s Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda linked group, approximately 185 miles (300 kilometers) southwest of Mogadishu, according to the Pentagon.
The Pentagon said the operation occurred at approximately 0600 GMT "in coordination with regional partners as a direct response to Al-Shabaab actions, including recent attacks on Somali forces." It provided no other details.