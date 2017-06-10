close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US forces helping Philippines to retake city from IS

In a press briefing, Lt. Col. Jo-ar-Herrera said that US special forces were helping the army. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 18:08

Washington: US special forces are helping the Philippines military retake the southern city of Marawi from IS-linked militants, the army said on Saturday.

In a press briefing, Lt. Col. Jo-ar-Herrera said that US special forces were helping the army.

"They are not fighting. They are just providing technical support," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte had earlier threatened to throw out US troops amid strained relations since taking office.

The militants have been under siege since rampaging through the southern city on May 23. The latest fighting has claimed the lives of 13 Philippines marines, BBC reported.

Hundreds of militants, flying the black flag of the Islamic State and led by the self-styled IS emir of southern Philippines, Isnilon Hapilon, and the Maute brothers Omar and Abdullah, were still holed up in the city.

The fresh army fatalities raised the death toll from the government side to 58, while 138 extremists and 21 civilians were also killed.

Since fighting began, the army has taken back 90 per cent of the city.

Duterte declared martial law in the entire Mindanao region the day the conflict broke out.

TAGS

US forcesPhilippinesISUS Special ForcesPhilippines militaryMarawiIS-linked militants

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Students denied bail, suspended by Lucknow University for showing black flags to Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

Students denied bail, suspended by Lucknow University for s...

British PM Theresa May&#039;s top aides quit after election disaster
EuropeWorld

British PM Theresa May's top aides quit after electio...

GTA election may happen anytime, says Mamata Banerjee
India

GTA election may happen anytime, says Mamata Banerjee

UN chief congratulates India, Pakistan on full SCO membership
WorldAsia

UN chief congratulates India, Pakistan on full SCO membersh...

Syria army says it holds fifth of key desert territory
WorldAsia

Syria army says it holds fifth of key desert territory

Chinese cast a shadow on Indo-Pak trade prospects: Zaidi
Asia

Chinese cast a shadow on Indo-Pak trade prospects: Zaidi

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video