close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US forces `ready` to protect Guam against North Korea: White House

US military forces "stand ready" to safeguard Guam after North Korea threatened to fire ballistic missiles toward the American Pacific island territory, the White House said early Saturday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 11:35
US forces `ready` to protect Guam against North Korea: White House

Washington: US military forces "stand ready" to safeguard Guam after North Korea threatened to fire ballistic missiles toward the American Pacific island territory, the White House said early Saturday.

During a call with Guam Governor Eddie Calvo, President Donald Trump "reassured" him that "United States forces stand ready to ensure the safety and security of the people of Guam, along with the rest of America," a statement read.

It said White House Chief of Staff John Kelly spoke with Calvo separately during an earlier call.

TAGS

GuamNorth KoreaUnited States of AmericaDonald Trump

From Zee News

Gorakhpur deaths cold-blooded murder, says Congress
India

Gorakhpur deaths cold-blooded murder, says Congress

India behaving like mature power in Doklam standoff: US expert
World

India behaving like mature power in Doklam standoff: US exp...

No Gandhi Jayanti holiday in Rajasthan University this year
India

No Gandhi Jayanti holiday in Rajasthan University this year

Amit Shah formally invites Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) to join NDA
BiharIndia

Amit Shah formally invites Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) to join N...

US denies air strike killed civilians in Afghanistan
World

US denies air strike killed civilians in Afghanistan

Perseid meteor shower to dazzle skies as it peaks this weekend! - When, where and how to view it
Space

Perseid meteor shower to dazzle skies as it peaks this week...

Women take out &#039;Bekhauf Azadi March&#039; to protest against Chandigarh stalking case
India

Women take out 'Bekhauf Azadi March' to protest a...

Gorakhpur hospital deaths: Not a tragedy, it&#039;s a massacre, says Kailash Satyarthi
India

Gorakhpur hospital deaths: Not a tragedy, it's a massa...

Xi Jinping urges Donald Trump to avoid exacerbating North Korea tensions
WorldAsia

Xi Jinping urges Donald Trump to avoid exacerbating North K...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India