US girl's hijab removed, handcuffed by school security after altercation

Minnesota: A Muslim high school student in Minnesota has accused the security guard of her school of removing her hijab and handcuffing her following an altercation.

The 15-year old sophomore at Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school was harassed by a male student and called a terrorist leading to an altercation between the students.Following this, the security guard intervened, along with the school resource officer, a police officer assigned to the school, reports the Star Tribune.

The school resource officer then called for backup and about three Apple Valley police officers responded. The girl was taken to the Apple Valley Police Department and questioned and later released.

She later said that the school resource officer pulled off her hijab after putting handcuffs on her.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim advocacy group, said Jason Rieck, the security guard, used excessive force in removing a Muslim student during an altercation. CAIR called on the district to discipline Rieck.

The group released a statement Saturday demanding an investigation into the Thursday incident.

"The security guard focused completely on her. He proceeded to grab her," said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of CAIR.

The officer is on leave pending an investigation.