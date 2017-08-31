close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US gives USD 225 million worth of conditional assistance to Pakistan

The Trump administration has notified Congress that it has given USD 225 million worth of conditional military assistance to Pakistan that the country can access only if it takes more action against terror groups.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 12:37

Washington: The Trump administration has notified Congress that it has given USD 225 million worth of conditional military assistance to Pakistan that the country can access only if it takes more action against terror groups.

The announcement comes over a week after President Donald Trump hit out at Pakistan for providing safe havens to terror groups that kill Americans in Afghanistan. He also warned Pakistan that it has "much to lose" by harbouring terrorists.

The Trump administration notified Congress on Wednesday that it was putting USD 255 million in military assistance to Pakistan into the equivalent of an escrow account that Islamabad can only access if it does more to crack down on internal terror networks launching attacks on neighbouring Afghanistan, The New York Times reported.

An escrow account is an account of conditional deposition where the funds are kept blocked until the pre-agreed conditions are met.

The move comes, at a time when the relationship between the two countries have strained.

Pakistan has cancelled at least three high profile meetings with senior American officials, including a visit of Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to the US to meet Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Pakistan National Assembly passed a resolution alleging that the recent statements of the US President and his senior officials on Pakistan were hostile and threatening.

The US, however, insists that it wants Pakistan to take action against terrorist groups.

According to the report, State Department officials have said Trump's promised changes will bring "explicit" conditions on military aid.

"Once Pakistan more aggressively pursues the Taliban and Haqqani network, the aid will be released a determination to be made by Secretary of State Tillerson," officials were quoted by the report as saying.

The USD 255 million in military assistance was the largest portion of USD 1.1 billion in aid authorised by Congress in 2016 that also included money for counter narcotics operations and health initiatives, the daily reported.

The US has provided Pakistan more than USD 33 billion in aid since 2002.

"If the State Department had failed to notify Congress in the next few weeks of its intention to spend the money, it would have been returned to the United States Treasury," it said.

Early in the day, the State Department said it wants Pakistan take decisive action against terrorist groups and safe havens.

"We value our cooperation with Pakistan and want to see it continue," a State Department spokesperson told PTI.

"The President has been clear that we are looking to the Pakistani government to take decisive action against militant groups based in Pakistan that are a threat to the region. It is vital to US interests that Pakistan prevent terrorist sanctuaries," the spokesperson said.

After Trump's policy announcement last week, there has been sharp reaction from Pakistan, which has accused the US of making unjustified allegations against it.

TAGS

Donald TrumpPakistanTrump administrationPakistan National AssemblyKhawaja AsifAfghanistan

From Zee News

Indian Air Force postpones trial series of Astra missile due to bad weather
India

Indian Air Force postpones trial series of Astra missile du...

ISRO&#039;s eighth navigation satellite launch: Things to know about the IRNSS constellation
Space

ISRO's eighth navigation satellite launch: Things to k...

Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur hospital's suspended principal sent to judic...

World

After North Korea missile, Britain and Japan agree closer s...

Mumbai rains: BMC responsible for Dr Deepak Amrapurkar&#039;s death, says IMA
Maharashtra

Mumbai rains: BMC responsible for Dr Deepak Amrapurkar...

Asia

20 Rohingya migrants killed in Bangladesh boat capsize

LG V30 launched; know about its features, specifications
Mobiles

LG V30 launched; know about its features, specifications

Things to know about ISRO&#039;s workhorse PSLV
Space

Things to know about ISRO's workhorse PSLV

Bihar: Floods continue to wreak havoc in people&#039;s lives
India

Bihar: Floods continue to wreak havoc in people's live...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Priyanka Gandhi recovers from dengue, discharged from hospital

Watch: Lawyer dies of suffocation in car during Mumbai floods

Watch: Post conviction, 'guest' Ram Rahim was kept at this lavish, so called 'Jail'

Aamir Khan donates Rs 25 lakh to Bihar flood victims

Bumper pulses harvest in India, Myanmar farmers unhappy

Indian student dies, another critical in hurricane-ravaged Texas