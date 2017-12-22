हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
US has 'marginalised itself' in Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Emmanuel Macron

"The Americans have marginalised themselves and I am trying to not do the same thing," Macron said.

AFP| Updated: Dec 22, 2017, 16:29 PM IST
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that the United States had "marginalised itself" in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by unilaterally recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"The Americans have marginalised themselves and I am trying to not do the same thing," Macron told a joint press conference with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas during which he also ruled out recognising a Palestinian state in the short term.

