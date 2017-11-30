हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
US imposing more sanctions against North Korea soon: White House

Reuters| Updated: Nov 30, 2017, 00:04 AM IST
WASHINGTON: The United States plans to impose additional sanctions against North Korea very soon, a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday after Pyongyang said it had it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile and could now reach the U.S. mainland with its nuclear weapons.

"We`re going to add additional sanctions very shortly that will continue to put that maximum pressure on North Korea," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told Fox News in an interview.

Sanders also said the administration would also "try to push Russia to take a bigger and bolder stance to put more pressure on North Korea."

