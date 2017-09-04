close
US, Japan discuss North Korea options including US nuclear capabilities: White House

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 07:52
The United States stands ready to use its nuclear capabilities in the event North Korea continues to threaten it or its allies, the White House warned Sunday.

After North Korea`s latest provocative test, President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan to discuss North Korea`s claimed hydrogen bomb test on September 3, a White House statement said. 

"President Trump reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to defending our homeland, territories, and allies using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal."
 

