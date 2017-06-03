US-led airstrikes kill 43 civilians in Syria

close
At least 43 civilians were killed in US-led airstrikes that targeted a residential building in Syria's Raqqa city.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 17:52
Raqqa: At least 43 civilians were killed in US-led airstrikes that targeted a residential building in Syria's Raqqa city, officials said on Saturday.
 
The airstrikes on Friday targeted the al-Jamili building in Raqqa and most of those killed were women and children, SANA news agency reported.
 
Civilian casualties have increased recently as a result of the intensification of US airstrikes on Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, and other IS strongholds in northern and eastern Syria.

A day earlier, 20 civilians were killed when a US-led airstrike targeted residential buildings in Raqqa, including a hospital and a hotel.
 
Last Sunday, 20 civilians were killed in similar airstrikes in Raqqa.
 
Last Thursday, 35 civilians were killed by airstrikes on the IS-held city of Mayadeen in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour.
 
The Syrian government has repeatedly denounced the attacks targeting civilians, branding the operation of the US-led anti-terror coalition in Syria as "illegitimate". 

SyriaUS-led airstrikesRaqqa cityIslamic state

