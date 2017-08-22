US-led strikes kill 42 civilians in Syria's Raqqa
According to media reports, the airstrikes hit several densely-populated neighbourhoods in theRaqqa on Monday.
Raqqa: At least 42 civilians, including children and women, have been reportedly killed in US-led coalition air strikes in ISIS-controlled Syrian city of Raqqa.
As per Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 19 children and 12 women were among those killed in the raids.