US-led strikes kill 42 civilians in Syria's Raqqa

According to media reports, the airstrikes hit several densely-populated neighbourhoods in theRaqqa on Monday.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 16:26

Raqqa: At least 42 civilians, including children and women, have been reportedly killed in US-led coalition air strikes in ISIS-controlled Syrian city of Raqqa.

As per Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 19 children and 12 women were among those killed in the raids.

