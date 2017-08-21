US-led strikes killed 27 civilians Sunday in Syria's Raqa: Monitor
US-led coalition strikes on Sunday killed 27 civilians in part of Syria's Raqa city held by the Islamic State group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.
Beirut: US-led coalition strikes on Sunday killed 27 civilians in part of Syria's Raqa city held by the Islamic State group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.
The Britain-based monitor said on Monday that seven children were among the dead in the strikes on a densely-populated part of central Raqa city.