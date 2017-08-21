close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US-led strikes killed 27 civilians Sunday in Syria's Raqa: Monitor

US-led coalition strikes on Sunday killed 27 civilians in part of Syria's Raqa city held by the Islamic State group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 17:05

Beirut: US-led coalition strikes on Sunday killed 27 civilians in part of Syria's Raqa city held by the Islamic State group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

The Britain-based monitor said on Monday that seven children were among the dead in the strikes on a densely-populated part of central Raqa city.

TAGS

USSyriastrikeIslamic stateRaqa

From Zee News

BJP sweeps Mira-Bhayandar municipal poll; bags 61 of 95 seats
Madhya Pradesh

BJP sweeps Mira-Bhayandar municipal poll; bags 61 of 95 sea...

Police warn Barcelona attack fugitive &#039;dangerous, possibly armed&#039;
EuropeWorld

Police warn Barcelona attack fugitive 'dangerous, poss...

ISRO to take forward cooperation agreement with Israel in space tech, says chief AS Kiran Kumar
Space

ISRO to take forward cooperation agreement with Israel in s...

UK to treat online hate crimes as seriously as offline abuse
EuropeWorld

UK to treat online hate crimes as seriously as offline abus...

Looking for ways to minimise fake news on platform: WhatsApp
Internet & Social Media

Looking for ways to minimise fake news on platform: WhatsAp...

Hafiz Saeed&#039;s political outfit Milli Muslim League announces creation of Islamic State in Pakistan
WorldAsia

Hafiz Saeed's political outfit Milli Muslim League ann...

4,500-year-old trading network uncovered in Vietnam
Environment

4,500-year-old trading network uncovered in Vietnam

Social media sites like Twitter can be handy in tracking natural disasters in real time
Environment

Social media sites like Twitter can be handy in tracking na...

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir: PDP worker found dead

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India