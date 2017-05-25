close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US military acknowledges over 100 civilians died in Mosul strike in March

A U.S. military investigation on Thursday acknowledged that more than 100 civilians were killed in a U.S. air strike on a building in the Iraqi city of Mosul in March during operations against Islamic State militants.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 22:44

Washington: A U.S. military investigation on Thursday acknowledged that more than 100 civilians were killed in a U.S. air strike on a building in the Iraqi city of Mosul in March during operations against Islamic State militants.

The probe concluded that the U.S. strike in the Al-Jadida district inadvertently triggered explosives placed in the building by Islamic State fighters, causing it to collapse. 

Local officials and eyewitnesses have said as many as 240 people may have died in the strike.

It is believed to be one of the single largest incidents of civilian casualties since the U.S.-led coalition started operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. 

Air Force Brigadier General Matthew Isler, who oversaw the investigation, told reporters that the March 17 strike was aimed at two Islamic State snipers. 

However, the 500-pound bomb triggered explosives inside the concrete building, collapsing it onto civilians. 

Isler said the United States and nearby Iraqi forces did not know there were civilians in the building or that it had been rigged with explosives.

He added that 101 civilians inside the building were killed, four civilians were killed in nearby, and 36 civilians were still not accounted for. 

Prior to this investigation, the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State said that at least 352 civilians have been killed in strikes it carried out in Iraq and Syria since 2014. That estimate is far lower than those provided by outside groups.

TAGS

United StatesUSUS ArmyWashingtonMosulSyriaMatthew Isler

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Manoj Tiwari asks Arvind Kejriwal to resign, as Kapil Mishr...
DelhiDelhi

Manoj Tiwari asks Arvind Kejriwal to resign, as Kapil Mishr...

BJP workers, police clash in Kolkata, 71 injured, 141 arres...
West Bengal

BJP workers, police clash in Kolkata, 71 injured, 141 arres...

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar-led peaceniks meet Mehbo...
Jammu and Kashmir

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar-led peaceniks meet Mehbo...

President speaks out against intolerance, of 'one-way...
India

President speaks out against intolerance, of 'one-way...

Saharanpur calm but tense; officials hope for early normalcy
Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur calm but tense; officials hope for early normalc...

Mayawati denies involvement behind Saharanpur violence, urges people to live in harmony
Uttar Pradesh

Mayawati denies involvement behind Saharanpur violence, urg...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video