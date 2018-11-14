हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
US Army

US military could lose war against China: American Congress' appointed commission

"The US military might struggle to win, or perhaps lose, a war against China or Russia."

US military could lose war against China: American Congress&#039; appointed commission
Representational image courtesy Pixabay

In a direct military conflict or an all-out war between the two countries, the United States could face defeat at the hands of China.

According to a report published by The Washington Post, a commission set-up by US Congress to study defence strategy of Donald Trump found there was an urgent need to reshape American military so that it can compete with China and Russia in current times. The  National Defence Strategy Commission found that that complacency may be hampering the US military and its clout and capabilities the world over. "The US military could suffer unacceptably high casualties and loss of major capital assets in its next conflict. It might struggle to win, or perhaps lose, a war against China or Russia," it said. "The United States is particularly at risk of being overwhelmed should its military be forced to fight on two or more fronts simultaneously."

The commission, while urging for a re-look into American military and defence policies, also took note of how China and Russia are on the fast track towards assuming dominance in their respective regions and are looking to portray a strong military outlook globally.

The commission also makes as many as 32 recommendations in a bid to ensure US is able to defeat its enemies in case a war breaks out. This includes lifting budget caps on defence spendings and allocate proper resources and in the right measure.

It is also stated that China and Russia have learnt from American successes and then built upon it even as Washington has left critical questions unanswered. It further took note of repeated warnings of American military might eroding and said that it is time that the concerns voiced are addressed urgently.

While Russia has been a traditional military might which has often been compared to the US, China has emerged as a major military power with the country spending extensively on both imports as well as on in-house defence equipment. Security analysts around the world have also warned of China developing cutting-edge weapons which could be used on land, air and sea in the times to come.

